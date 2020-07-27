Reed Tremblay, a student at Chariho High School, was awarded the Youth Citizenship Medal by the Phebe Greene Ward Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Tremblay was selected based on his dedication in leading the R.I. State Society of the Children of the American Revolution as state president. During his term, Reed led a project called “Digitalizing History” where he focused on building a state website, risscar.org, to showcase the Patriot ancestors of members. In addition, he spent the year researching a letter from General George Washington to General James Mitchell Varnum of East Greenwich and shared his findings with the National Archives. To culminate the project, he led a ‘Friends and Family’ museum day at the Varnum Memorial Armory where the R.I. Children of the American Revolution performed a skit about the letter.
Tremblay receives DAR award
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
