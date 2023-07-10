Tracy Boisclair, of Westerly, got a true summer thrill when she had the chance to meet one of her favorite authors recently at Bank Square Book in Mystic when pop star novelist Elin Hilderbrand was in town for a book signing.
"It was such a highlight," said Tracy who snagged a copy of Hilderbrand's latest book, "The Five Star Weekend."
"I even made her Insta page!!!" Tracy told us, adding that she "Can't wait to enjoy the book at the beach or pool this summer!"
