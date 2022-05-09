The Town of Stonington was awarded a $4,000 grant by the Wood Pawcatuck Watershed Association's Wild and Scenic Stewardship Council. The grant will pay for a survey and conceptual design of the proposed Pawcatuck Riverside Park, to be located in the old Circus Lot.
The Stewardship Council's Stonington representative Fred Wagner worked with town officials to apply for the grant.
Photo: From left, Selectwoman June Strunk; Stonington Representative on the Wild and Scenic Stewardship Council Fred Wagner; and First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.