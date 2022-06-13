More than 250 people flocked to the United Theatre last month to catch a double-header event, with free aviator sunglasses before the screening of "Top Gun" and were dazzled by the art work of New London artist Katie Fogg, whose opening night reception was held the same evening. Photographer Jesse Liguori took these photos to share with Front Porch News readers which include one of the artist (with the United's Bess Gaby), staff members, friends and family, and other moments from the event.
The exhibit will be on display through June 19.
