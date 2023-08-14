In July, residents of the Timber Creek RV Resort Scholarship Sommittee presented Drew Jalbert and Sophia Righter with checks worth $1,500. Righter is a nursing major at the University of Rhode Island and Jalbert is a pre-med major at the University of Pittsburgh.
The residents held several fundraisers throughout the year during 2022 to raise the money for these scholarships. The committee includes Lance Chase, Andy Wyzga, Jack McCarthy, Tricia Rafala and Peter Cazzetta.
Shown, from left, are Peter Cazzetta, Drew Jalbert, Andy Wyzga, Sophia Righter, Lance Chase and Julia Beasley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.