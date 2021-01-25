Front-line health care workers across all three Thundermist sites received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Many of these employees have been on the front lines of COVID-19, providing care and testing in Thundermist’s respiratory clinics. Others have worked throughout the pandemic ensuring access to medical care, dental care, behavioral health care, and social services despite the crisis. Nearly 400 employees are expected to get the vaccine this week.
“Primary care serves an important role in this crisis,” said Chief Medical Officer David Bourassa, MD. “Thundermist Health Center remained opened to our communities ensuring their health care needs were met during an unprecedented emergency. In addition, we provided specialty care and testing for people with COVID-19.”
Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, Thundermist Health Center has provided care to more than 50,000 Rhode Islanders at nearly 274,000 patient visits, providing care in nearly 12,000 cases and administering nearly 11,000 COVID-19 tests.
“Our employees have been on the frontlines of this crisis. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifices helped many in our community during the last ten months," said Jeanne LaChance, president and CEO of Thundermist. "Vaccinating our health care workforce means our nearly 700 employees will continue to be able to serve our community and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
“We are thankful there is a vaccine and studies show it is safe and effective,” said Dr. Sapna Chowdhry, medical director of Thundermist Health Center of Woonsocket and an infectious disease specialist. “I strongly encourage all Rhode Islanders to get the vaccine. Together, we can stop the spread of the virus and begin to return to a sense of normalcy.”
PHOTOS: Among the first employees to be vaccinated were:
1. Natalia Munoz, medical assistant lead
2. Aminata Gassama, medical assistant lead
3. Megan McVay, nurse practitioner
All three have worked in Thundermist’s respiratory clinics caring for patients with COVID-19.
"I am getting vaccinated to help end the pandemic and for the safety of our patients, my family, and myself,” said Nurse Practitioner Megan McVay.
Photo 4: After getting the first does of the vaccine, Lori Woodbine, a public health dental hygienist, said, "I'm so excited to get the vaccine today and help end this disease."
Photo 5: Daniel Zariczny, a behavioral health clinician, said, "I am getting vaccinated to keep everyone in our community safe and help end this pandemic."
All employees were scheduled for a second dose of the vaccine in late January. The vaccine requires two doses to be effective.
The vaccine is not yet available to patients. There is not a waiting list for patients. Patients should follow Thundermist’s social media and web pages for updates on availability.
