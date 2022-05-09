Mystic Aquarium’s African penguin colony expanded with the hatching of three penguin chicks. The chicks hatched from eggs laid around and on Christmas Day and will play a critical role in the research and overall survival of endangered African penguins as a species.
In late January, the first chick began pipping. Pipping is the process when the chick starts to hatch by utilizing its egg tooth to break through its shell. Two days later, the first penguin chick hatched. Weighing in at 98 grams, the penguin chick will be raised by its parents, known here at Mystic Aquarium as Green/Pink and Blue/Red. The second chick hatched the next day, weighing 61 grams. First-time parents, Blue/Black and Yellow/Brown, will learn how to raise their chick while being closely monitored by animal care staff. Green/Pink laid a second egg. Since penguins are most successful when raising one chick at a time, Blue/Red’s parents, Green/Blue and Green/Black, will act as foster parents to the additional chick, weighing 65 grams. The penguin pair are experienced and successfully raised four of their offspring. The final chick hatched the next day.
The chicks' genders are unknown at present as there are no external characteristics to distinguish between males and females. A DNA test will be conducted later to determine the chick’s gender. The penguins will receive their color-coded names when they receive their armbands.
The African penguin is at the highest risk of extinction amongst the animals that call Mystic Aquarium home. These penguin chicks are important as Mystic Aquarium works with colleagues from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium as part of the Species Survival Plan to ensure the long-term survival of African penguins in accredited zoos and aquariums. Mystic Aquarium was a founding member of the African penguin survival plan in 1995.
