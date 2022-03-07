"When a young doctor delivered a baby for a new nurse at L+M Hospital 25 years ago this week, no one could have imagined fast-forwarding a quarter century to see what life would look like. Sure enough, though, doctor, mother and child are all working together to care for moms and babies on L+M’s Maternity unit," said the story Aaron sent from L+M.
"Jonathan Levine, M.D., posed for a picture that day in 1997, holding little Julianna Morrone just moments after she came into the world, the daughter of Nancy Morrone, RN, a then new nurse on L+M’s Labor and Delivery unit.
"The three recently posed together for another photo, this time marveling that they could still be together sharing life-affirming moments bringing newborns into the world.
“It’s just incredible,” Dr. Levine said. “For me, to have had such a rewarding career, and to be able to deliver babies – and then to be able to work with them! – it’s incredible!”
Dr. Levine is still practicing after 34 years, Nancy is a seasoned nurse of 32 years, and Julianna, a nurse for about a year, started on L+M’s Maternity unit in August.
“I’m just very proud to have her here working alongside me,” Nancy said of Julianna. “It’s not something I ever thought would happen. When she was growing up, I never really thought that someday she would be a nurse, so it’s quite rewarding. Her dad is very proud, too.”
“It’s really cool,” Julianna said. “I work nights and mom works days, so I give report to my mom.”
As for working with the doctor who delivered her 25 years ago on Valentine’s Day, Julianna smiled. “Well, I mean, I don’t remember 25 years ago, but I think it’s an honor to work next to a doctor who has had such a long and amazing career. And Dr. Levine delivered me! I love telling that to our patients. They always say ‘Oh, wow, that’s so cool!’”
