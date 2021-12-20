Scott Bill Hirst, a member of the University of Rhode Island's class of 1980, seen here attending his third game of the URI football season in November, celebrates with the URI mascot Rhody Ram. Hirst said URI has prevailed at each game he has attended.
Hirst said he attended with a local couple for "a full three-quarters of the game," then left, but "URI prevailed 28-3 over the University of New Hampshire Wildcats."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.