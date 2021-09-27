AmpSurf, a unique all inclusive program created to bring the healing power of the ocean through adaptive surf therapy to folks with disabilities, held an adaptive surf clinic at Fenway Beach last week, which was well-attended and well-staffed by an army of volunteers. It was also well-photographed thanks to the talents of Gale Hunt, Tom Boll and Randi Woodrow who shared the many photos seen here.
Justin Speegle, a representative from AmpSurf said that the program combines adaptive surf therapy taught by certified adaptive surf instructors for an opportunity to feel the "joy and healing power of the ocean."
One of the challenges, Speegle said, is to "find was wave that breaks in such a way that it provides long rides so that participants have more time to work on their surfing skills." Fenway Beach in Weekapaug is one of the rare beaches in western Rhode Island where the waves are perfect for this," he said, noting that Weekapaug homeowners generously voted to host the clinic.
"Three cheers for Justin and the Ampsurf volunteers including five of the Weekapaug lifeguards," said Weekapaug Fire District Moderator Donna Byrnes. "Could not have been a better day!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.