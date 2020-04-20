Every few days over the past four weeks, brothers Carlos, Nuno and Paul Amaral, who own Domino’s franchises in Westerly, Groton and Mystic, have been delivering pizzas to the emergency rooms at the Westerly Hospital, Lawrence+Memorial Hospital in New London and Pequot Health Center in Groton.
"It's such a positive thing to do during this terrible time," said Robin Grimsley, a friend of the brothers, adding that the staff members at the three locations have all been thankful.
