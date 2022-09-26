In August, the Westerly Volleyball Association League champions took on Town of Groton Parks and Recreation Volleyball Beach League winners for the annual Airport Cup Volleyball Tournament. The event is a collaboration with Groton Parks and Recreation and Westerly Recreation and held annually at Esker Point Beach in Groton at the end of each town's season.
Photo 1: Groton league players on left, and Westerly players on right.
Photo 2: Westerly Volleyball Association League Champions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.