The Westerly College Club gathered via Zoom to celebrate its 2021 class of scholarship recipients. In its 111th year, the Club awarded $38,000 in scholarships to 22 deserving local students, with 14 of those students attending to share their experiences, talents and dreams for the future.
Each one of these gifted students is making the most of their educational opportunities despite the extra challenges posed by the pandemic. For quite a few, this past semester was their first experience with in person classes, but that certainly hasn’t limited their ambition. As one student is already packing for France, another is making his plans to study in Germany next year, while carrying two majors, a minor and playing in a band. An Engineering Physics major already has a job offer in hand, while others are involved in internships and in volunteer and mentorship roles. Finally, one can only admire the nursing majors who will be entering this vital field in such a stressful time and who are already deep into hospital clinicals.
2021 Lois Hamilton Fontaine Scholarship recipients:
Westerly residents Jack Adams, University of Maine; Jordan Allen-Hurd, Eastern Connecticut State University; Ryan Arruda, Rowan University; Michaela Burr, Rhode Island College; Gianna Colao, St. John’s University; Tyler Faubert, University of Rhode Island; Sydney Federico, University of Rhode Island; Abiageal Keegan, Pennsylvania State University; Dylan LaMotte, University of Rhode Island; Ailill Smith, University of Rhode Island; Abigail White, Sacred Heart University; and Elyse Yanusas, Nazareth College; Bradford resident Brendan Peck, University of Rhode Island; Hope Valley resident Alexandra Wilson, Rhode Island College; Pawcatuck residents Caroline Andrews, Bentley University; Mark Costanzo, University of Rhode Island; Krista Jones, Southern Connecticut State University; Elizabeth Yarnall, University of Rochester; and Izadora Yarnall, University of Connecticut; and Stonington residents Emily Lewis, University of New England; Robert Lewis, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth; and Iris Wainston, Villanova University.
For information about the club’s scholarship program, visit TheWesterlyCollegeClub.org. Applications for 2022 scholarships will be available in March.
