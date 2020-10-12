After having gone missing for a full month and two days, a little lost doggy named Ziti was found safe and sound recently and caught by Westerly's beloved dog whisperer, Deb Turrisi of Stand Up for Animals.
Ziti had just been adopted by Westerly resident Christine Patsiga two days before her escape. There had been many Ziti sightings and near catches but it wasn't until Deb the Dog Whisperer worked her magic by dangling a piece of chicken before the pooch that Ziti was successfully lured back to Christine's arms.
You may have seen Ziti's cute little face looking back at you from the many signs and posters hung all over town. Now Ziti, a coconut terrier, is safe at home with her brother, Henry and a grateful mom.
"So many people were so helpful and kind," said Christine, last week, but Deb the Dog Whisperer is the heroine!
