The Richmond Historical Society sponsored a presentation and walking tour of historic Shannock Village featuring an update by Sanford "Sandy" Neuschatz who, after living and working toward the revitalization and preservation of Shannock Village for more 40 years, shared news on the progress that's been made and a look at what the future holds. A slideshow, featuring a number of historic images and the history through 10 generations of the Clarke Family, was presented to explain how the village began and evolved. A tour of the Joshua Clarke House, a former grist mill, and a stroll through the village followed.
Photos:
1. Sanford "Sandy" Neuschatz leading the tour at the former grist mill
2. Horseshoe Falls Farm
3. Memorial Hall
4. A buggy in the village of Shannock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.