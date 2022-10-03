The winners of the 2022 Washington County Fair Queen and Princess contests, sponsored by the Washington County Fair, were announced on the fairgrounds stage the first night of the fair, with judging taking place at the Richmond Grange Hall in West Kingston the weekend before the annual fair.
In all, there were five contestants for princess and five contestants for queen. The winners were Claire Titus of West Greenwich, princess, and Becca Kilday of West Greenwich, queen. Among the runners up for princess were Oliva Jean Myers and Catie Nicolo, and for queen, Desiree Richard and Michaela White.
Photo 1: All the contestants of the Queen and Princess contests at the judging at Richmond Grange Hall.
Photo 2: From left, front row, Claire Titus, Princess and Becca Kilday, Queen; back row, runner up contestants.
