To help raise much needed funds for Special Olympics in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Troopers Association and the Preserve Sporting Club teamed up on Oct. 4.
Together, they hosted a creative and socially distant event to benefit Special Olympics. Also participating as a sponsor was Ocean House Management Collection, which manages The Preserve, and has a long history of supporting and hosting Special Olympics with the Unified Sports Fall Festival Croquet Competition.
This collaborative and sold-out event featured clay shooting at 19 different stations, and raised thousands of dollars.
Sporting clay shooting is one of the fastest growing sports in America, and the Preserve Sporting Club is considered to be the top destination of its kind on the East Coast. This is the 16th year of this special event, and the first time it is hosted by The Preserve in scenic Richmond.
