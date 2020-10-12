Up until 14 years ago, the Westerly Armory was home to the Rhode Island State, later National, Guard. The 169th Military Police Company was the last unit to serve there. On Saturday, Sept. 26, a small group of those guard members met to reunite and see the building they left behind. Bruce Falcone, captain of the 169th in the 1980s, spearheaded the meeting.
The men admired of the condition of the armory and were surprised to see their former Nuclear-Biological-Chemical room on the second floor now occupied as office and storage for the Westerly Band. They chuckled to see that the former captain’s office was now the ladies’ room.
In the 1980s, the 169th MP Company was a Physical Security group with responsibility for protection of nuclear weapons and sensitive facilities. Their annual training periods were longer than two weeks and usually outside the US, including Subic Bay Naval Station in the Philippines. Their overseas deployments were actual mission with live ammunition, and the unit was known to have an extremely high level of esprit de corps and performed beyond expectations at all levels during that time period.
Westerly Armory Restoration, Inc. began in October 1992 with the Guard still present and not leaving until 1996. Roberta Mudge Humble, now president of the Armory group, was liaison to the 169th from the state committee for Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve. That is how she saw the state of the building and began to recruit and restore. The retired military members appreciated the work done to the historic building.
