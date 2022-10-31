The Great Pumpkin — weighing in at more than 2,200 pounds — arrived at Ocean House earlier this week, the second-largest Connecticut-grown pumpkin on record.
Photo 1: From left, pumpkin farmer Alex Noel with Ocean House Collection President Dant Hirsch, putting the pumpkin in place at Ocean House.
Photo 2: Hirsch with the pumpkin.
