Although the much-loved Armory Appreciation Evening had to be moved from April 2019 to August 2021, it was worth the wait. More than 180 armory members, guests, and special honorees attended celebration on Aug. 14, when, as happens every year during the event, several people were chosen to be honored for their service whether it be community, state, or national service.
This year the honorees were Dr. John Federico, John Coduri, Larry Hirsch, the Rev. Dr. Cal Lord, Rona Mann and the late Dave Mann. The evening included a buffet dinner and entertainment by The Company Bees, three women who sing music from the 1940s and dress in vintage styling, pictured above. The evening is given in appreciation for both members of the armory and people who have given service, as the armory has given service to its community, state and nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.