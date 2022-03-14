Thanks to reader Eric Bilodeau, of Westerly, we have this wonderful story (and many photos) to share about toboggans.
Bilodeau said toboggans became a family fascination when his parents found a vintage Adirondack toboggan at a yard sale and gave it to his son, Wes, when Wes about 2 years old. Although they retired that toboggan, hoping to repurpose it into an upright shelving unit, they now have two new downhill toboggans, a four-footer and a six-footer, and an eight-foot racing toboggan for the championships, all made by Northern Toboggan in Minnesota.
“We first witnessed the championships in 2020 when we went to ski at the Camden Snow Bowl,” Eric said. “We cut skiing short to spectate and my son and I were hooked.”
A week later they heard about a sled for sale (a Maryland team didn’t feel like lugging it home), so took a road trip back to Camden to purchase and test it out on the chute. They then landed on their name, “Sons of Tobogganville” and spent the remainder of the year preparing for the 2021 championships, but it eventually got cancelled due to COVID
“Fast forward another year and we were excited to finally compete,” Eric said in an email. “We weren’t expecting to win (physics isn’t on our side), but we didn’t want to come in last.”
“As they say at the Championships, ‘Saturday is for fun, Sunday is for glory!’ We didn’t qualify to compete again on Sunday, but we were happy to place 60th of about 100 teams.”
Eric and Wes said they look forward to competing and hope the team will grow.
“It’s a really fun event and you meet people from near and far,” he said. “Coincidentally, we set up our station next to a team from Wakefield, called the Gansett Tallboys and Gals. Small world, especially for Rhode Islanders!”
