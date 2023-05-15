Tina Cherenzia, director of human resources at the Frank Olean Center, was honored recently by staff, friends, community members and center participants at a luncheon held to celebrate her 40 years at the center.
Photo 1: Tina Cherenzia
Photo 2: Kevin Liguori shares a hug with Tina Cherenzia at the celebration
