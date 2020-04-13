Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times by afternoon. Becoming windy late. High 57F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 47F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.