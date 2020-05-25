WES Westerly Health tshirts-WS-051520 15427.JPG
Buy Now

The nursing staff at the Westerly Health Center wore matching T-shirts on Friday, May 15, 2020, in honor of Nursing Home Week. The shirts were provided by the center’s parent company. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Westerly Health Center Administrator Jennifer Campbell and employees celebrated National Nursing Home Week last week, and on one day, since the  theme was "Thank You" the staff all wore T-shirts given to them by parent company Health Concepts LTD. Westerly Health Center is a 106 bed skilled nursing and rehab facility serving the community for over 30 years. Campbell said the staff is a "dedicated, amazing team that works hard each and every day to keep our residents safe."

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.