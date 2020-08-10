Thames water taxi

Thames River Heritage Park in Groton and New London has been awarded a $5,000 CARES Act Humanities Relief Grant from Connecticut Humanities for help with operation of the water taxi. The funding will help cover some of the losses from decreased tickets sales as the boats are running at 50 percent capacity to comply with Covid-19 protocols. Appropriately, the two craft in operation are named The New London and The Groton.
The grant program is made possible with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to preserve jobs and help support organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, supports cultural and historic organizations that tell the state’s stories, build community and enrich lives.
For information about the park, water taxi and boat tours including ticket prices and schedule go to thamesriverheritagepark.org.
