Dorian White, Stonington Basketball, Junior: White scored 53 points in two games, including the Bears’ first win of the season. He scored a career-high 28 in a loss to St. Bernard and 25 in a win over Waterford. White is averaging 18.9 points per game.

Madigan Hiltz, Westerly Swimming, Senior: Hiltz won two races and set a school record at the Division II finals. Hiltz broke a 10-year-old record in the 200 individual medley at the meet. He also finished first in the 100 breaststroke.

Kayleb Startz, Wheeler basketball, Junior: Startz scored 17 points for the Lions in a loss to Tourtellotte. Startz is averaging 15 points per game.

