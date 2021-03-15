Now in its 12th year, Project TGIF (Turn Grease into Fuel) has received a number of awards including the President’s Environmental Youth Awards from President Obama in 2010. The Westerly-based group has also attracted an abundance of attention from the media, from CNN in 2012 and People Magazine in 2018. To left, TGIF members Vanessa Bertsch, John Perino, Taylor Fiore-Chettiar, Isaac Kaufman, Cassandra Lin and Miles Temel are seen delivering biofuel in 2011. Above, members are seen receiving the President’s Environmental Youth Awards from President Barack Obama in 2010.
Stay tuned to Front Porch News for more photos of the group members and updates about where they are today and what they are doing.
