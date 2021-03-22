Westerly Innovations Network’s Project TGIF, Turn Grease into Fuel, started in 2008 with a group of Dunn’s Corners fifth grade elementary schools students (in the top photo) who held a Zoom chat recently to share news and updates (second photo.)
Here's an update for Front Porch News readers: Vanessa Bertsch graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in elementary education and ESL certified and is now teaching first grade at Achievement First Promesa Mayoral Academy in Providence; John Perino graduated with a degree in environmental science from University of Southern California and started medical school at Columbia University in New York City; Taylor Fiore-Chettiar graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with a bachelor of science in business administration and is now working in her mom's accounting and wealth management business in Westerly; Isaac Kaufman graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology and is working on his master's degree in electrical engineering and will be working at SpaceX in Redmond, Wash., starting in June; Cassandra Lin graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor and a master degree in sociology and a minor in computer science and is currently working at an educational startup company TalkingPoints in San Francisco.
Miles Temel, who was unable to make the Zoom chat, graduated magna cum laude from Dartmouth with a major in comparative literature and minors in English and environmental studies. He has been doing internship work with Solaflect, a solar company based in Norwich, Vermont; Earth House Center, an environmental justice and sustainable development organization in California; and Four Way Review, an online literary journal. He also plans to pursue graduate studies post-pandemic.
Photo 1: The entire group of Dunn’s Corners fifth grade elementary schools students who started Project TGIF in 2008.
Photo 2: The team on Zoom, from left, top row, Vanessa Bertsch, John Perino and Taylor Fiore-Chettiar, bottom row, Isaac Kaufman and Cassandra Lin.
