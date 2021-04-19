Westerly Innovations Network’s Project Turn Grease into Fuel program (TGIF) generated funds and donated 4,000 gallons of BioHeat, value of $8,880, to four of local charities to help heat the homes of struggling families this winter. This is the 12th year of Project TGIF — Turn Grease into Fuel.
Photo 1: At Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, from left, Cassandra Lin with Susan Sedensky, executive director
Photo 2: At WARM Center in Westerly, from left, Cassandra Lin with Russ Partridge, executive director
Photo 3: At Jonnycake Center, from left, Cassandra Lin with Lee Eastbourne, executive director
Photo 4: At Always Home in Mystic, from left, Cassandra Lin with Kathryn Keller, development director
