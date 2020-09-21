Susette Tibus, 2020 honorary chair of the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation 15th Annual Walk — Virtual Miles to Cure Breast Cancer and owner of Simply Majestic Jewelers in Mystic shows the pink pearls that were raffled off at an event held last week. This year's walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants can choose the activity, distance, place and time.
In the second photo, Melissa Johnson, the 2018 honorary walk chair, with her dad and walking partner, Ernie Babcock at 2016 Walk. To register or for more information, visit tbbcf.org.
