Nicholas John Liguori, son of Nicholas and Maureen Liguori of Warick, Long Island, New York, is seen here at the Long Island National Cemetery in Babylon, New York, after he and his Boy Scout Troop placed American flags there.
In second photo, taken in May of 2017, the Liguori Team — from left, Bruce Liguori, Mark Buck, Michael Liguori, Nicholas John Liguori, Ed Liguori and Nicholas Liguori, take a break after installing 45 American flags at the Westerly Veterans Memorial at the Granite Street, Grove Avenue intersection.
