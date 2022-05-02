State Rep. Greg Howard, (R-43), and American Red Cross representative Nastia Karpoukhina visited North Stonington Christian Academy to teach the students how to be and take action for either home fires or a local hazard.
Rep. Howard said, “It was wonderful to see these children so engaged in the presentation, asking and answering questions. The hope is programs like this promote a greater awareness if they happen to be in a fire or other emergency.”
Howard read the book, “Prepare with Pedro,” which is a preparedness education program for grades K-2. The goal is to teach students age-appropriate skills for handling a home fire emergency and other stressful situations.
Some of the older students participated in the Pillowcase Project, which is a national youth preparedness program that increases youth awareness of hazards and the importance of personal preparedness, builds skills in hazard-specific protective actions to reduce the impact of emergencies on youth and their families, and also increases coping skills to manage emergencies and build resilience in youth.
At the end of the emergency preparedness presentations, the school had a special visitor, Pedro the Penguin.
Photo: From left, State Rep. Greg Howard, Nastia Karpoukhina of the American Red Cross, and Pedro the Penguin, teaching the students about emergency preparedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.