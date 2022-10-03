Photo: From left, Elizabeth Beisel, Coach John O'Neill, and Janel Jorgensen McArdle
Rhode Island residents made a big splash at the 13th annual Swim Across America Rhode Island open water swim. The swim raises funds for crucial cancer research at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. This year’s swim included three swim options: ¼-mile, ½-mile or 1-mile open water swim.
While hundreds of local swimmers, water and land volunteers join in the swim, the Rhode Island event is known for having more college swim teams participate than any other swim in the country, thanks to the participation of Coach John O’Neill, head coach of Providence College Men’s and Women's Swimming and Diving Teams. In addition to Providence College, the event attracts swimmers from University of Connecticut, Wesleyan University, Holy Cross, Boston University, Boston College, Bryant University, University of Rhode Island, Brown University, Northeastern University, Connecticut College and Roger Williams University.
