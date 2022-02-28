With appreciation to our thoughtful Westerly readers and friends Ellen L. Madison, Penny Parkesian and Sarah Perry, we share photos of these lovely snowdrops, from three different sections of town including Woody Hill Road, Haversham Road and Wilcox Park. The sweet little trumpets bring hope and remind us that spring is just around the corner.

