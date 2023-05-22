A large crowd attended the Frank Olean Center’s Night at the Theatre at the United Theatre in downtown Westerly in April to view the film “Becoming Bulletproof.” The evening included a pre-movie reception with light fare and drinks and all proceeds benefited the Olean Center.
The film, which earned multiple awards, documents the making of an original Western film called "Bulletproof," which features an inclusive cast and production crew. “Bulletproof” is a classic Western complete with saloon brawls, showdowns at the poker table and evil villains.
