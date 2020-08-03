Milly Morissette, the proud parent of a Dunn's Corners Elementary School student, was determined to end the school year on a positive note and to focus on the many things the students accomplished during the school year rather than on all they missed, so she helped create the "Super Pig Virtual Talent & Fitness Challenge."
The challenge was held so local kids could show their super talents, as well as to thank the local heroes at the to the Dunn's Corners Fire Department. Partipants made donations which were given to the department.
Photo 1: Evan Morissette handing in donations to Dunn’s Corners Fire Department Interim Chief Keith Kenyon.
Photo 2: Alyssa and Branden showed a “wall of inspiration” by using art to keep their family positive and hopeful for better days ahead
Photo 3: Ian caught a football pass just like Randy Moss.
Photo 4: Jacob made 100 Super Pig basketball shots.
Photo 5: Zachary rode his bike eight miles.
Other entries included Jackson and Asa who swam laps in the pool with a combination of baseball practice at Nana’s house; Cassiopeia, who showed off her obstacle course skills with her sister cheering her on; Benji, who did 3 one handed catches for his 3 years at DCS while his little sister, Bella, showed off her gymnastic skills; Fiona who video recorded her mom, Mrs. Doyle, doing 40 push-ups; "Hula Hooping Emma" who made 4 Basketball shots in a row while her big brother, Luke, supported her by throwing her the basketballs; TikTok Celebrity Baby Butler, Austin, who danced to "Footloose;" Ben, Thaddeus and their dog Greta showed how fast Super Kids can run; Ben, Evan, and Ian who swam a fast 500 yards under 9 minutes; Jake, who did Super Kid gymnastic Flips in his backyard; Evan, who got 5 Basketball Shots in a row representing his 5 years at DCS while his little cousin, EJ got 5 Basketball Shots in a row too; Kevin who did push-ups and Kara who climbed a tree then joined Kevin as they rode their bikes ... super kid fast!
