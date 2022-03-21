Wood River Health Services' Smooth Sailing Committee held a Super Bowl Cook-Off in February before the big game. Winners, from left, were Heidi Simmons, director of nursing, first place with Caprese Salad on a Stick; Alison Croke, CEO, second with delicious Arti-croke Dip; and Sarah Channing, director of development and communications, third place with beef chili.
Photos of judges included:
1. Frank Hopkins. board chair
2. Dave Penney, IT manager
3. Jeff Venticique, care coordination manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.