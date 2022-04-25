North Stonington artist Amy Foster wanted to do something to support the people of Ukraine but was stumped.
"I am disabled and as such am not able to write a check to the Red Cross for Ukraine," she said. "However I wanted to help."
So, she created the painting, pictured above.
"The sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine and the dragonflies symbolize hope and strength," Amy said, noting that the painting is hanging at Jake's Restaurant on Route 2. "I am raffling it off and all proceeds will go to the Red Cross for Ukraine."
Amy invites readers to head to Jake's "for a coffee and a slice of their amazing banana bread and see the painting and if you are inspired snag a raffle ticket."
Tickets are $10 each and the drawing will be held on Monday, May 2.
