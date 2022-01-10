Westerly resident Erin Sullivan, far left, received the 2021 Florence Madison Award from the PACE Organization of Rhode Island at the nonprofit’s 16th annual meeting.
Sullivan, a dietary aide at the Adult Day Center of Westerly, helps ensure PACE participants are getting the nutrition they need with their lunch at the day center. She was introduced to PACE as a Westerly High School art student who volunteered to create murals at the Westerly day center. After working on site and learning more about the organization, she applied for a position when an opening became available.
The peer-nominated award is given each year to one of 150 employees among four locations who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the mission and values of the organization. The annual meeting was hosted by Kim Denny, Pace board chair, at the organization’s new headquarters in East Providence.
“I was shocked,” said Sullivan. “I never expected this special recognition. Working at PACE is so rewarding. Our whole team believes in our mission to serve these participants.”
Shown in the photo with Sullivan are other winners are Lori Barker, from left, Alicia O’Neill and Hope Godwin.
