More than 160 local residents — including high school students, instructors, parents and other community members — came to Ocean House for the annual "Gingerbread Competition" in December. Students from four high schools — including Westerly, Exeter-West Greenwich, Lincoln and Chariho — competed using a "local lighthouses theme." Ocean House’s culinary team noted that it was one best competition in years. Prizes of $200 were award to the best entry for each high school, and a grand prize of $500 was given to the winning school.
Photos:
1. Company pastry chef Gianna Ciccone with Ocean House Collection President Dant Hirsch.
2. The high school culinary student team from Lincoln High School.
3. Winning entry from Chariho.
4. Winning entry from Exeter.
5. Westerly family with their high school student’s gingerbread lighthouse.
