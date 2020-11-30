The Williams School Service Committee Leads Food Drive benefiting Gemma E. Moran United Way Food Bank
During an all-school assembly in October, Williams’ Service Committee Leaders, Rian Gallagher ’21 of Old Saybrook, Amanda Nessel ’21 of Stonington, and Lily Shea ’21 of Old Lyme, educated students on food insecurity in our local region, the impact of food insecurity on individuals, and what the Williams community can do to help. With a generous donation of reusable bags from Shoprite New London and the Capano Family, each Williams family received two bags to fill with non-perishable food items, using the school’s gymnasium as a collection center before items were donated to the Gemma E. Moran United Way Food Bank.
The Williams School collected more than 150 grocery bags of food, totalling over 1,700 pounds, that has been donated to the food bank. Amanda Nessel ’21 commented, “It was great that we were able to find a way to continue the Williams tradition of supporting local food banks. It was really nice to see how many bags we collected, and I can’t wait to create other ways to give back to our local communities, especially when the need is significant.”
In the photo, Williams School students Rian Gallager, Lily Shea and Amanda Nessel stand with 150 grocery bags of food, totaling over 1,700 pounds, before donating to the Gemma E. Moran United Way Food Center.
