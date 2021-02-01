Reagan Tremblay, a sophomore at Chariho High School, and state president of Children of the American Revolution, led a state-wide project throughout 2020, designed to bring hope to the community and to veterans. She also challenged members of the small organization to complete at least 250 hours of community service.
To achieve their community service goal, participants created many projects including flagging nearly 200 Veterans graves on Memorial Day; painting rocks for first responders at several local hospitals; filling lunch box gifts for homeless female Veterans in the Holly Charette House; making cards for veterans in the RI Veterans Hospital and in local nursing homes; sending a care package to a U.S. Navy family from Westerly stationed in Virginia; and honoring veterans at the Veterans Cemetery. They also collected 400 pounds of peanut butter and jelly to be distributed by RICAN and planted a Yoshino Cherry Tree at the Babcock-Smith House Museum.
Tremblay raised enough money to purchase the tree by organizing State Project t-shirt and sweatshirt sales with J Mack Studios, and with the help of Wilcox Park Superintendent Alan Peck and Babcock-Smith House Museum board members. Tremblay was able to plant the tree and place a dedication stone in a location where a tree had recently been taken down so the new tree is in keeping with the historic appearance of the home. The tree will be formally dedicated to Rhode Island Veterans in the spring.
“I started my term as state president at the beginning of the global pandemic, so I wanted to make sure our project supported the needs of the community in the current environment,” Tremblay said. "I thought of the theme 'hope' or ‘Helping Other People Excel,' because I really wanted to make an impact in our community. Big things like our Peanut Butter and Jelly drive for RICAN were important, but the little things like sending cards to Veterans in the RI VA Hospital made an impact too. I also wanted our project to have a lasting legacy, so we worked to raise money to plant the tree to honor veterans at the Babcock-Smith House Museum.”
“The Board of Trustees of the Babcock-Smith House is delighted to be included in the HOPE project with the tree honoring Rhode Island Veterans. It is a very welcome addition to our grounds and will be a reminder for years to come of all that R.I. Veterans do for this country,” stated Jaquelyn Smith, Babcock-Smith House resident manager. “Having been involved with the DAR and CAR for many years, I was so pleased when the children selected our museum as the home for their tree.”
To learn about Children of the American Revolution, visit risscar.org.
