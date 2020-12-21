The Mystic Rotary Club in partnership with Rotary of the Stoningtons raised $5,405 in partnership with Liberty Bank’s Mystic branch and received matching funds of $1,351.25 for a total of $6,756.25. The funds were donated to Groton Social Services.
Shown, from left, are Marge Fondulas of Groton Social Services and Tim Evers of Mystic Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.