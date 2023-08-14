The Town of Stonington purchased three sets of trash and recycling containers made available through the Connecticut Nip Surcharge and Disbursement fund in order to move forward with a plan to address litter concerns and enhance the ease of recycling.
By law, there is a 5 cent surcharge on each nip sale in Connecticut. Every April and October, wholesalers must remit these surcharges to each municipality where any nips were sold during the previous six month period. To date, Stonington has received $38,320 for 766,402 nips sold between October 2021 and March 2023. In a collaboration between the solid waste and public works departments, the two-bin recycling receptacles have been placed at the playground at the town docks, the tennis court at Spellman Park and at Donahue Park.
The new receptacles are a heavy weight concrete construction reinforced with steel rebar which enhances the unit's stability, durability and longevity even under extreme weather conditions. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough anticipates being able to address more of the communities concerns about litter and recycling with the use of these nip funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.