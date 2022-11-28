The Stonington High School girls tennis team held a fundraiser to help offset the costs of equipment, practice gear and other items that are not covered by the town budget. They raised over $8,000 running an open tennis tournament. Each year the girls identify a local organization/group and split the money that they raise 50/50. This year, the team shared the funds with Always Home, a nonprofit organization based in Mystic whose goal is to keep families housed and to help parents create lasting stability for their children.
Photo: From left, Marcella Hamm, Marina and Misha Lewandowski, and Grace Duggan presented Tricia Cunningham, executive director, Always Home with $4,000.
