Stonington achieved Sustainable CT’s Bronze certification for demonstrating significant achievements in at least 12 sustainability impact areas, ranging from vibrant arts and culture to resiliency planning and inclusive housing.
Working closely with the First Selectman’s Office, the Department of Economic and Community Development oversaw a multi-year process of assessing, gathering and analyzing Stonington’s existing and prospective programs and plans. Many town departments, commissions and boards provided data, allowing Team Stonington to plan and accomplish specific objectives within the Sustainable CT framework.
Stonington’s actions included, but were not limited to, creating a brownfield inventory and redevelopment plans; inventory and promotion of local products and services; provide resources to support local business; creating a watershed management plan; enhancing pollinator pathways; mapping tourism and cultural assets; developing agriculture-friendly practices; preserving natural resources; assessing climate vulnerability; benchmarking and tracking municipal energy use; promoting the C-PACE energy program; developing and promoting community gardens; innovative practices related to solid waste management; and strengthening municipal capacity to address homelessness.
Stonington also received a Bronze designation from the national SolSmart program for its success in making it faster and more affordable for homes and businesses to utilize solar. SolSmart is a U.S Department of Energy funded recognition program for communities that have taken proactive steps to reduce solar costs and barriers, and promote the energy saving use of solar power.
The Stonington team is working across town departments, with boards and all interested residents, to achieve more sustainability related objectives. Anyone interested in getting involved across a range of sustainability initiatives should contact the Selectman’s Office or the Director of Economic and Community Development at stonington-ct.gov/selectmens-office/pages/sustainable-stonington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.