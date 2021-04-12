The Stonington Middle School Stingrays in grade 8 are raising money for the HELO orphanage in Haiti, an orphanage founded by Connecticut resident Elisabeth Kennedy in 2006. Kennedy now lives in Haiti full time where she provides care and education for more than 50 children. education. The Stingrays, who wrote to the children at the orphanage in French, then met them online. They say they are excited to help make a difference in their lives.
As a reward, the students in the homeroom who raise the most money will win a free ice cream from Mel's Downtown Creamery. Students from the winning grade will also be entered into a lottery and the chosen ones will be entitled to one of Mel's famous "Big Kahunas." Those interested can visit helohaiti.org or donate directly to FundRAYS for Haiti at helohaiti.networkforgood.com/projects/122973-fundrays-for-helo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.