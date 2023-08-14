It had been 10 years since the Stonington Little League 11–12-year-old major girls softball team had won a District 10 Title. In July, their wait was over as Stonington defeated East Lyme/Salem (EL/S) with a final score of 4-3. Each player contributed to this great accomplishment along with the help of team manager, Mark Zagol, coaches, Jocelyn Moss and Jessica Deary, and most importantly the dedicated parents.
During the District 10 All Star tournament, the team played a total of eight games (six wins, two losses). The team of girls ranked second during the pool play and during the double elimination part of the tournament defeated EL/S. Stonington’s offense rallied in the sixth inning to score the winning walk off run by Raegan Palmer to win the game 4-3 clinching the District 10 Championship Title.
Winning Stonington All-Star pitcher, Ainslie Zagol had a great night in the circle pitching a complete game during the championship win with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk. It was a competitive game between two extremely talented teams through 6 innings of play. EL/S pitcher, Peyton Swanson also had five strikeouts and one walk. EL/S Kennan Perkins (third base) singled and Mikaela Ritcher (center field) singled and tripled.
Stonington’s defense made key plays that were crucial in the win against the #1 ranked team. Ella Volpe (second base) made a key play in the second inning getting the out at first base and Londyn Moss (third base) made two key plays firing the ball to Whitney Friend (first base) in both the third and fourth inning keeping the runners out of the diamond. Catcher, Sloane Deary, had two key plays to protect the plate allowing no runs to score that included a throw down on a steal to second base to Reagan West (short stop) in the fourth inning and a foul tip catch behind the plate in the fifth. West and Zagol flashed the leather making two key pop-up infield grabs each while Zagol also fielded two bunts plays with throw downs to Friend at first base for the outs.
West singled in the first inning, stealing two bases, and scoring Stonington’s first run with the help of Zagol’s infield pop out. In the fourth inning, Cali Durham (left field) blasted a triple to center field. Friend’s (first base) sacrifice bunt scored Durham for Stonington’s 2nd run adding on an RBI. Molly Perkins and Camelia Hedde helped carry Stonington’s offense at the bat, making EL/Salem’s defense work.
Finally, in the sixth inning, Swanson walked Stonington’s Ava Nardone (right field) who then advanced to second base on a steal. Palmer (center field) had a power hit single to center field advancing Nardone to third base. Joselyn Gordon played a major role in helping to win this game with her sacrifice bunt advancing Nardone home with the RBI to tie the game 3-3. Durham (left field) worked a walk and Palmer advanced to third base on the steal. Friend finished the game sending a bomb hit to right field winning the game allowing Palmer to easily score and win the championship.
The Stonington Girls District 10 advanced to sectionals and lost in the double elimination play tournament against district 7 and 9. Previous victories for this division of Stonington Little League, formally known as Pawcatuck Little League, include a Connecticut state title in 1982, New England Championship in 1983, District 10 title in both 1985 and 1992, sectional 2 championship in 2013, and District 10 title in 2023.
— Jessica Deary and Jocelyn Moss
