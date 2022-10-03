Stonington Human Services, an organization devoted to fostering "a more collaborative community by connecting residents with resources, support and facilities that provide the framework for a healthy, fulfilling life in the Town of Stonington," recognized International Overdose Awareness Day in Stonington in August with a pop-up event held by the NLC Cares Overdose Action Team, which distributed information and naloxone kits.
Please see more photos online at www.westerlysun.com.
