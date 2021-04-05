UNICEF club
Stonington High School's Leadership Team for the UNICEF Club sponsored a "Children's Book Drive" recently and collected 400 new and gently used books which will benefit children who are displaced or in need of access to free reading materials.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

