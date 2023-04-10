Thanks to Stonington High School Athletic Director Bryan Morrone, we learned that many high schoolers organized and participated in a pickleball tournament fundraiser, with Stonington winning two out of the three tournaments. The students raised more than $300, which will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
The boys double-elimination tournament was won by Stonington's Jace Wolfradt and Chase Donnarummo; the girls double elimination tournament was won by Stonington's Grace Duggan and Katya Snegovskikh; and the mixed-doubles single-elimination tournament was won by Fitch's Will Albright and Maddie Beaulieu.
